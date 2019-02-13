EU Parliament braces itself for no-deal Brexit

Votes that took place today (Wednesday, February 13) in the European Parliament on Brexit preparedness on air connectivity, aviation safety and road freight connectivity “highlights how close we are to the possibility of a no-deal Brexit,” according to a Midlands-North West MEP.

The First Vice-President of the European Parliament, Mairead McGuinness, said: “The decision we have taken today provides provisional measures in these transport sectors for a time-limited period in case of a no-deal Brexit after March 29. This is to protect the interests of EU citizens and businesses.”

She said that while the EU is still working to ensure an orderly Brexit – whereby the UK leaves with the withdrawal agreement in place – the European Parliament is beginning its own process of ratification, as it waits for the UK Parliament to ratify the agreement.

With just 44 days to go until March 29, it’s only responsible to prepare for the possibility of a no deal.

“Today’s votes provide some much-needed certainty for businesses that there will be some provisions in place for transport and connectivity in the case of a no deal, albeit limited in time and scope.

We have voted to maintain some access for EU hauliers to the UK until the end of 2019, again if the UK reciprocates, as it has said it will do.

“This measure has taken account of Ireland’s unique situation. The Parliament has noted the importance of maintaining the land bridge to and from the rest of the EU for Irish hauliers – and allowing for Irish hauliers who begin and end in Ireland but travel through Northern Ireland.”

“The Parliament has signaled today that it will take the measures necessary for the EU to be prepared if there is no deal, and for Irish interests to be protected in this case.