Multi-millionaire farmer to contest assault charge

By Gordon Deegan

Multi-millionaire bachelor farmer, John Joseph McCabe, aged 79, is to contest a charge that he assaulted a Clarecastle man last May.

McCabe, of Carnelly House, Clarecastle, appeared at Ennis District Court on Wednesday where he is charged with assaulting John Colleran, aged 55, at Abbey View in Clarecastle last May.

The alleged assault on May 12 last is contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the State Act 1997, indicating that the alleged assault is minor in nature.

During the Celtic Tiger era, McCabe scooped the largest amount of any land-deal in Clare when he sold 48ac of land for €18.8 million to a Galway developer in 2005.

Solicitor for McCabe, who was present in court, Caitriona Carmody said she was seeking a date for a hearing of the case.

Asked if there was a legal aid application by Judge Patrick Durcan, Carmody replied “no”.

Judge Durcan said that the case will be heard on April 11, next at Ennis District Court.

Anyone convicted of Section 2 assaults in the district court is liable to jail terms up to six months and/or a fine not exceeding €1,905.