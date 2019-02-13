Pics: Is this the next-generation Case IH Magnum?

Case IH, it seems, has just unveiled its new-generation Magnum at the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville (Kentucky) in the US.

The event kicked off today (Wednesday, February 13) and runs until Saturday (February 16).

These pictures – from the Twitter page of AgriMacFan @NOtrattorist – show what appears to be the latest incarnation of Case IH’s Magnum tractor, along with the corresponding New Holland T8 model.

Elsewhere, rumours abound that Case IH is planning to unveil a new (lower-powered) tractor series – the Versum CVX.

It’s believed that these tractors will have similar power outputs to some existing Luxxum models, albeit with stepless transmissions.

It’s also believed that the Versum CVX will be very similar to the recently introduced T5 Auto Command line-up from New Holland. It’s possible, but not confirmed, that the Versum CVX (if it does actually exist) might be launched at this month’s SIMA show in Paris, France.

Closer to home

Meanwhile, here in Ireland, at last week’s Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show in Co. Kildare, New Holland dealer Armstrong Machinery showed this terracotta-coloured T7 model.

It’s a variation on the Fiat Centenario Limited Edition tractor theme.

For the record, New Holland has created official Fiat Centenario Limited Edition versions of several current (production) tractors – namely the T5.120 EC, T5.115, T4.110F with cab, T4.110LP ROPS, T4.110FB ROPS and TK4.110 ROPS.