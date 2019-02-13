Authorities investigate animal remains found on Tipp farm

Investigations have begun into the discovery of a number of animal remains on farmland in Co. Tipperary by Gardai over the weekend.

The remains were discovered following the search at a premises in the Ballingarry area of Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, on Saturday, February 9, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed to AgriLand.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has been notified, the Garda representative added.

In response to a query on the matter, a spokesperson for the department said: “This matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.”

According to local publication The Nenagh Guardian, a dead dog and a number of horses were discovered when Gardai searched a farm in connection with rural crime in the region.

Gardai have since launched an animal cruelty investigation following the discovery of the dead and emaciated animals, the publication reports.

Meanwhile, Gardai investigating the theft of a tractor from a field in the Lorrha area of Nenagh, Co. Tipperary have recovered the machine in question, a Garda spokesperson confirmed.

The tractor was stolen between Saturday, February 2, and Monday, February 4.

Following a search on Thursday, February 7, at a location in Castleconnell, Co. Limerick the vehicle was recovered and has been taken for a technical examination.