Rural crime rampant in recent days
There has been a spate of rural crime in a number of counties across the country in past week with thefts reported in counties Tipperary, Laois, Galway and Meath.
In Co. Tipperary Gardai are investigating the unauthorised taking of a tractor from a field in the Lorrha area of Nenagh that occurred between Saturday (February 2) and Monday (February 4).
Investigations are ongoing, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.
The stolen quad had been taken last Tuesday (January 29) from Curraghclone.
The man was charged and remanded on bail, Gardai have said.
Galway Gardai are investigating the theft of diesel from tractors in the south east of the county.
Also taking place on Tuesday night (January 29) a number of items were stolen from a building, and fuel was stolen from six vehicles. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
According to Galway Bay FM, the diesel was stolen from several parked tractors at the Bord na Móna site in Clonfert.
Finally, in Meath, Gardai in Trim arrested two males early yesterday morning (Tuesday, February 5) following the theft of a minibus.
The incident occurred at 6:10am when the vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a house at Mornington Avenue.
Gardai were immediately alerted and they conducted searches of the area. The minibus was discovered at Wellington Avenue. Two males were arrested.
The two men – both aged 19 – have been charged and will appear at Trim District Court in connection with this incident, Gardai have confirmed.