Captured Ka and ridge plough ‘carted’ off in Kilkenny

Gardai in Co. Kilkenny recently stopped an unusual pairing of a vehicle towing an assortment of items precariously balanced in a small trailer just off a motorway.

The vehicle was stopped due to its unsecure load and lack of suitable restraints; the trailer was later safely towed away, according to Gardai.

Intercepted just off the M9 Dublin-Waterford motorway, the assembly of items includes piping, what appears to be an old ridging plough and other bits and pieces – placed through a worse-for-wear Ford Ka.

Local members of An Garda Siochana took to social media to document the incident. providing photographs of the convoy and a brief explanation of the scene.

“Gardai at Thomastown stopped this vehicle and trailer at Operation Thor checkpoint off M9 at Knocktopher today.

“Vehicle had come down the M9 from Kilkenny city. What offences were committed here?” the Gardai asked, tongue firmly in cheek.

“Trailer was safely towed away,” the post added.

Unsecure loads

Travelling with an unsecured load poses a number of risks for both the driver of the vehicle and other road users, according to the Road Safety Authority of Ireland (RSA).

Loss of control of vehicle;

Objects to fall on or hit people;

Road obstruction or collision where a driver is required to swerve to avoid fallen items;

Failure to secure loads properly may also result in financial losses due to damaged goods and vehicles, lost working time, clean-up costs and legal costs. Unsecured or inadequately secured loads can shift when a vehicle is in motion and may cause:

The RSA insists that all loads must be secured, even if the vehicle is only travelling a short distance or at low speeds.

It added that a load shall not be carried on a vehicle on a public road in such a manner that part of the load is liable to fall on the road.

Meanwhile, a load must not drag on the surface of the road, so as to cause damage to the road or to be liable to cause danger, the RSA also warned.

Operators or drivers are advised to employ a load restraint method suitable to the load being carried.