Horsch chomping at the bit…ahead of its Punchestown showcase

Horsch will “pull out all the stops” to showcase the latest in its range of cultivators, drills and sprayers at the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show this week.

Some of the implements to be exhibited include: the Joker and Terrano cultivators; Pronto and Sprinter drills; and the Leeb sprayer.

Joker and Terrano

The Horsch cultivator range has models available in disc, tine or disc-and-tine formats and is available in working widths from 3m to 12m.

The Joker disc-based cultivator is designed for shallow stubble cultivation, germination of volunteer crops and for shallow seed-bed preparation.

The Terrano tine-based cultivators are “ideal” for precise shallow stubble cultivation and deep cultivation, while the Terrano MT cultivator combines tines and discs – mixing on top and loosening at the bottom.

Pronto and Sprinter

The company’s range of drills includes tine, disc, strip, direct and precision drills available in widths up to 12m.

The Sprinter tine-based drill combines soil preparation, seeding and fertiliser application in one pass. Meanwhile, the Pronto disc-based drill is designed for high-speed sowing after the plough or for direct seeding.

Available in 6m, 8m and 9m working widths, the new Pronto NT features the TurboDisc double-disc coulter at 20cm row spacings, in combination with a leading ‘wavy’ disc.

This, claims Horsch, makes it “ideal” for mulch and direct seeding. Operational speeds are supposedly up to 20kph.

Leeb 4 AX trailed sprayer

Elsewhere, Horsch has introduced a new entry-level Leeb 4 AX, providing a “more basic specification that’s ideal for smaller farming operations”.

The plastic spraying tank is complemented by a 400L fresh water tank that’s designed for easy cleaning, according to the German firm.

A PTO-driven diaphragm pump is available, with an output of either 270L/min or 400L/min.

Two multi-way valves control the suction and pressure sides of the machine respectively and “offer clear and simple control”.