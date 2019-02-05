Video: Residential farm on 140ac set out in 6 primary divisions

Ballynagale House is an exceptionally well maintained residential farm on c.140ac located at Taghmon, Co. Wexford.

The property is located around 3km from Taghmon village, which provides everyday amenities such as schools, shopping and sports’ facilities.

Wexford city is 14km in distance – where you can find the Irish Agricultural Museum. Waterford is 48km away, while Dublin is 160km in distance.

The Strawberry Festival is in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, which takes place over the June bank holiday every year. It includes the crowning of the Strawberry Queen, The Strawberry Ball, the All Ireland Farmers’ Market Competition, food demonstrations and plenty more.

Land and outbuildings

The land, on c.140ac, is level, currently in grass and is extremely well fenced. With the exception of half an acre situated across the road from the entrance, the land is set out in one block that features six primary divisions.

One of the fields extends to c.63ac and this is subdivided into three paddocks. Another comprises c.28ac, while there is a c.16ac field located adjacent to the yard.

All fields contain large troughs that are piped with water from a private well. There is also a natural water course which runs along two boundaries.

The farmyard, which can be independently accessed from the road, features a range of slatted and loose-bedded housing.

These include: Advertisement An eight-bay cattle shed;

A three-bay slatted shed;

A machinery shed;

A bull pen;

Seven stables; and

A three-bay round-roof shed with two adjoining lean-tos used to store hay and straw.

The eight-bay cattle shed contains two large loose-bedded divisions which are fronted by a covered slatted easy feed; it is fully fitted with calving pens, an indoor cattle crush and a handling area, and can accommodate up to 150 cattle.

There is also the yard which incorporates a large concrete area to store silage bales, a concrete dungstead with an adjoining effluent tank, extensive outdoor handling facilities and a large feed bin.

Surrounding the yard are three small stud-railed paddocks that would be ideal to graze young stock.

Bungalow

The residence is a bungalow which was built around 40 years ago.

Inside comprises: A living room;

A kitchen / dining area;

A utility room;

An office;

A family bathroom; and

Four bedrooms which are all en-suite.

Outside is a short, graveled driveway which leads to the residence. Surrounding the bungalow are mature gardens.

Additional amenities include oil-fired central heating, a septic tank and private water supply.

Viewing is strictly by appointment with the selling agents – Goffs Property. The guide price is €1,700,000.