‘Smart and compact’ new sprayer on its way to Punchestown

The iXtrack T3 trailed sprayer from Kverneland will make its Irish debut at this week’s Farm Tractor and Farm Machinery Show (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show in Punchestown.

Key selling points include a “smart, compact design” and capacities that stretch from 2,600 to 3,200L.

Alexander Sassenberg, Kverneland’s director of Sales & Marketing, explained: “The iXtrack T3 was developed in cooperation with farmers.

“It has a short, low and compact design combined with high technology electronics and user friendliness. With the new tank design, the valve panel has is easier to use.

“Our iXclean Pro is the next generation of our well-known automatic valve management system. All functions can be controlled from inside the tractor cab.

“Switching between filling, agitation, spraying, diluting, priming, rinsing and tank cleaning is extremely easy – just push a button!”

The iXtrack T3 has one central frame, which is made from “heavy-duty” steel – also known as ‘High Strength Low Alloyed’. Kverneland says that it has “higher flexibility and durability to withstand the impacts of modern farming with higher driving speeds in the field as well as on the road”.

The frame is now riveted instead of welded. The manufacturer says that the sprayer also has a low centre of gravity.

Other key features include: parallelogram suspension; adjustable (track) axles; axle (rather than drawbar) steering; ErgoDrive headland management; and HSA aluminium or HSS steel booms.

The iXtrack T3 series is 100% ISOBUS compatible as standard.