Fendt ‘tracks’ into Co. Kildare…for the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show

Fendt is preparing a big exhibit for this week’s Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Farm Machinery Show. One of its most noteworthy exhibits will be this MT 900 Vario series tractor (pictured above).

Following what it describes as “very encouraging sales” in 2018, the company says that the importance it attaches to the show will be clear to all those visiting its stand.

The company’s area sales manager for Ireland – Sean Gorman – explained: “For the 2019 show, we have doubled the stand space that we have traditionally occupied at the event.

“This will allow us to display more of what we can provide. We’ve done this by taking a larger stand in one of the adjoining halls, moving from where we were located previously.”

He added: “A must-see machine at the event will be the Fendt 313 Vario model, fresh from its Tractor of the Year (Utility) accolade that was awarded at the recent EIMA Show in Italy.

In the words of the judging panel, the 132hp Fendt 313 was the tractor with the best agility and most modern technology in this sector. They singled out its stepless transmission, low fuel consumption, continuous windscreen and suspended front axle.

Further up the horsepower scale, an example of Fendt’s 700 Vario series (consisting of six models from 144 to 237hp) will also be present.

At the top end of the spectrum, expect to see a 1000 Vario series tractor. Of course, there’ll be other equipment there too.

Show schedule

The FTMTA Farm Machinery Show kicks off on Thursday (February 7) and runs until Saturday (February 9).

The venue, as before, is Punchestown – near Naas, Co. Kildare.

On Thursday and Friday, the show will be open from 10:00am to 6:00pm. On Saturday, it will be open from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

The FTMTA has produced a detailed map of the show, showing the overall layout of the event and, more specifically, the location of the various exhibitors.

Below is a JPEG image of the official map.

If you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, click on this link to open up a PDF of the map.

In the PDF version, you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details.

Don’t forget to download it to your mobile device, so that you can access it when you need it most (at the event itself).

A list of exhibitors at this year’s event, together with the corresponding stand numbers, is provided below.