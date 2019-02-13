ISCA rural development chairman resigns

Rural development chairman of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) Seamus Sherlock has resigned from his role.

Handing in his resignation this morning (Wednesday, February 13), Sherlock confirmed that, as well as resigning from his role and the ICSA’s national executive, he has left the farm organisation entirely.

Speaking to AgriLand, the former chairman said: “I’d done it for three years; I had another year left to do and I just felt if was time for new faces and new things.

I just felt it was time to take a step back and maybe concentrate on other issues in rural Ireland.

“I made a conscious decision with my family over the last couple of weeks; it wasn’t something that was made overnight,” he said.

Commenting on his plans going forward, Sherlock said he has an “open mind”.

Advertisement

“I have been approached by various people in the past six months, but I have a very open mind at the moment.

“I hope I’ve left ICSA at least in as good a place as when I started. I’d like to think we’ve done good, but that’s up to the members and everyone else to say. It’s time for me anyway to go in a new direction.

“It was very busy, it was heavy going all the time because in rural development you have many issues. I really enjoyed it and gave it my 100%. I didn’t want to end up stale in it.

I’m really looking forward to the future and there’s a lot of opportunities out there for people who want to help in rural Ireland.