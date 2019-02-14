Malting barley conference next week
The Teagasc Malting barley conference will be held at two locations on Monday (February 18). The day will include advice on nitrogen management and fungicide programmes as well as a run down on malting barley markets.
Eoin Lyons – the malting barley advisor with Teagasc – will update farmers on the joint programme between Boortmalt and Teagasc. He will profile the monitor farms and discuss the intended outcomes of the programme.
Agronomy
Richie Hackett, from Teagasc Oak Park will then describe nitrogen management strategies to decrease protein contents.
Markets
Finally, a representative from Boortmalt’s international divisions will look at malting barley markets. The speaker is yet to be confirmed.
Event details
The event will be held in two locations on February 18 – Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford and Athy, Co. Kildare. Details of both venues are outlined below.
- Venue: Riverside Hotel, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford;
- Date: February 18;
- Time: 2:00pm to 5:00pm.
- Venue: Clanard Court Hotel, Athy, Co. Kildare;
- Date: February 18;
- Time: 7:00pm to 10:00pm.