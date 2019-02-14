Malting barley conference next week

The Teagasc Malting barley conference will be held at two locations on Monday (February 18). The day will include advice on nitrogen management and fungicide programmes as well as a run down on malting barley markets.

Eoin Lyons – the malting barley advisor with Teagasc – will update farmers on the joint programme between Boortmalt and Teagasc. He will profile the monitor farms and discuss the intended outcomes of the programme.

Agronomy

Richie Hackett, from Teagasc Oak Park will then describe nitrogen management strategies to decrease protein contents.

Ramularia has been one of the bigger disease threats to barley in recent years and as chlorothalonil comes under threat Steven Kildea – plant pathologist at Teagasc Oak Park – will describe what can be done to control the disease going forward.

Markets

Finally, a representative from Boortmalt’s international divisions will look at malting barley markets. The speaker is yet to be confirmed.

Event details

The event will be held in two locations on February 18 – Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford and Athy, Co. Kildare. Details of both venues are outlined below.

Enniscorthy meeting: Venue: Riverside Hotel, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford;

Date: February 18;

Time: 2:00pm to 5:00pm.