Pig and poultry TAMS ceiling to be raised under new proposal
A proposal has been made to have the upper ceiling limit on one measure under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) II increased, according to a Government source.
The Pig and Poultry Investment Scheme (PPIS) is one of the suite of seven measures available under TAMS II.
It is understood that Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed is proposing to amend this TAMS II measure to increase the upper ceiling limit.
As a result, it is proposed that an increased investment threshold of €200,000 per holding be applied under the PPIS.
The current tranche of TAMS II available to farmers is tranche 16; this opened for applications on Saturday, October 5.
The tranche will remain open until Friday, January 10.
TAMS II aims to provide farmers with grant aid to improve and/or build a specific range of farm buildings or purchase equipment that may benefit their farm businesses.