Auction report: MF in focus at the last big sale of the year

Monday, December 9, saw the latest monthly Cambridge Machinery Sales auction take place at Cheffins Auctioneers’ sale grounds in Sutton, Cambridge (England).

This report focuses on some of the Massey Ferguson highlights from the sale.

In accompanying articles, we look at a variety of other brands – to see how they fared under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices in the captions below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

The status (sold/unsold) of the tractors detailed below is based on what we observed on the day; this was later confirmed by the auctioneers.

It’s worth noting that a relatively high number of lots – compared to other Cambridge Machinery Sales auctions – went ‘unsold’ on this occasion.

This Massey Ferguson 165 (pictured below) was described as follows: power steering; hours unknown. It sold for £5,000.

This Massey Ferguson 265 (pictured below) was described as follows: hours unknown. It sold for £5,800.

This Massey Ferguson 265 (pictured below) was described as follows: eight-speed; hours unknown. It sold for £7,000.

This 1980 Massey Ferguson 265 (pictured below) was described as follows: “one owner from new”; 4,412 hours. It sold for £6,300.

This 2000/2001 Massey Ferguson 8220 (pictured below) was described as follows: 5,561 hours. It failed to sell.

