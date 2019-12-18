Auction report: A case of the ‘blues’ at the last big sale of the year?

Monday, December 9, saw the latest monthly Cambridge Machinery Sales auction take place at Cheffins Auctioneers’ sale grounds in Sutton, Cambridge (England).

This report focuses on some of the Ford and New Holland highlights from the sale.

In accompanying articles, we look at a variety of other brands – to see how they fared under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices in the captions below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

The status (sold/unsold) of the tractors detailed below is based on what we observed on the day; this was later confirmed by the auctioneers.

Advertisement

It’s worth noting that a relatively high number of lots – compared to other Cambridge Machinery Sales auctions – went ‘unsold’ on this occasion.

This 1989/1990 Ford 4610 (pictured below) was described as follows: front loader; 4,022 hours. It sold for £5,800.

This 1990/1991 Ford 4630 (pictured below) was described as follows: hours unknown. It sold for £3,500.

This Ford 6640 (pictured below) was described as follow: SL; Dual Power; “one owner from new”; 4,500 hours. It sold for £9,000.

This 1997/1998 New Holland 8260 (pictured below) was described as follow: 8,919 hours. It sold for £10,000.

Stay tuned to AgriLand for further coverage from this auction.