Auction report: ‘Best of the rest’ from the end-of-year sale

Monday, December 9, saw the latest monthly Cambridge Machinery Sales auction take place at Cheffins Auctioneers’ sale grounds in Sutton, Cambridge (England).

This report focuses on what we like to describe as the ‘best of the rest’ from the sale.

In accompanying articles, we look at a variety of other brands – to see how they fared under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices in the captions below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

The status (sold/unsold) of the tractors detailed below is based on what we observed on the day; this was later confirmed by the auctioneers.

It’s worth noting that a relatively high number of lots – compared to other Cambridge Machinery Sales auctions – went ‘unsold’ on this occasion.

This Zetor 8111 (pictured below) was described as follows: Duncan cab; hours unknown. It sold for £3,000.

This 1989/1990 Case IH 856XL (pictured below) was described as follows: two spools; 16.9X34 rear wheels; 7,456 hours. It sold for £7,100.

This 1998/1999 Case IH MX100C (pictured below) was described as follows: circa 6,600 hours. It sold £8,200.

This 2004 Case IH MXU125 (pictured below) was described as follows: air-conditioning; 600/65R38 rear and 480/65R28 front wheels/tyres. It sold for £15,000.

This 2016 Valtra T144 (pictured below) was described as follows: 50kph; air-conditioning; front axle and cab suspension; “one owner”; 4,451 hours. It sold for £37,500.