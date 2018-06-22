Pics: Variety of farm machinery on offer in midlands auction

An extensive range of farm machinery is on offer this weekend, as Hennessy Auctioneers holds it monthly machinery auction.

Following on from the most recent auction in May – which achieved an 85% clearance of 584 lots – there is a total of almost 600 lots booked in for this sale, according to John Hennessy.

The auction will take place at Portlaoise Mart in Co. Laois tomorrow (Saturday, June 23). Gates open at 8:00am, with the auction itself getting underway at 11:30am.

Approximately 300 lots – consisting of smaller items, including power tools – will be sold indoors. A similar number of farm machinery lots will be sold outside.

Speaking to AgriLand, Hennessy explained that fertiliser spreaders, toppers, mowers, sprayers and much more will go under the hammer on the day.

He added that there is good interest in mowers at the moment.

Continuing, he said: “Tedders aren’t as popular now as they used to be, but there is a certain amount of interest in them – if you have a real good one, there will still be a customer for it.”

FARM MACHINERY AUCTION NEXT SATURDAY 🚜🚜🚜 Advertisement More entries accepted this week 👍✅ Hennessy Auctioneers are hosting their… Posted by Hennessy Auctioneers Machinery Auctions on Saturday, June 16, 2018

A deposit of €50 is required to register as a bidder; that fee can be collected on departure.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 5% plus VAT, up to a maximum fee of €10,000 per item.

Below is a selection of the lots that will be on offer at tomorrow’s auction.