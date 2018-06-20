Auction report: Old but not out…see these pics and prices

A selection of classic and vintage tractors – of various brands – went under the hammer in England on Saturday (June 16).

The auction involved the sale of the Bowen-Jones Collection. It was held at Tiffield, Towcester, Northants (England).

Major ‘on-site’ machinery dispersal sales come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland; they are a more regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a bigger pool of equipment.

This report focuses on many of the older tractors present at the auction. Look out for accompanying reports, detailing how John Deere tractors (the most numerous at the sale) fared.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and jotted down the key prices.

Please note that all of the prices referenced in the captions below are in pounds sterling.

A buyer’s premium of 5% (of the hammer price) is applicable to all lots.

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below) unless otherwise stated.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.