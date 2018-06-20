Pics: Gardai appeal for info on JCB stolen in Limerick

Gardai in Roxboro Road Garda Station, Limerick are appealing to the public to be on the lookout for a JCB 537 that was stolen from Co. Limerick earlier this week.

The telescopic handler in question was taken from the Ballysimon area of the county, not far from Limerick city on Tuesday morning last (June 18).

Any farmer or anyone else who may have seen this machine, or been offered it for sale, is urged to contact Gardai immediately.

The stolen machine was recently painted, according to Gardai.

In a statement posted on social media, An Garda Siochana said: “We are interested in hearing from anyone who may have information regarding this, or if this machine was offered to you for sale, or if you live or were in the area this morning and you feel you may be able to help with our enquiries.

“Please contact us, in confidence, at Roxboro Road Garda Station, tel: 061-214340.”

As can be seen from the images posted, distinctive signs of wear on the lower section may assist in identifying this machine.

‘Stronger action is now required’

Meanwhile, on the topic of crime, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Environmental Committee chairman, Thomas Cooney, has called for tougher sanctions on serial dumpers who use the Irish countryside as a skip for their illegal dumping.

He has also called for changes to legislation so that farmers are no longer held responsible for reckless dumping by others.

He said: “Ireland’s natural landscape has been preserved over the years by generations of farm families. It is widely recognised that our scenic beauty underpins our tourism.

Illegal dumping of rubble, furniture, electrical appliances and household waste continues to undermine the good work of farm families. Stronger action is now required from Government.