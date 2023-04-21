A landmark farm and two historic properties in Co. Meath owned by Devenish Nutrition has officially been placed on the market with a total asking price of €10 million.

The 552ac estate at Dowth boasts rolling pastures and lush woodland against the backdrop of the Boyne river and valley.

The Devenish Lands at Dowth is an internationally recognised research farm set within the Brú na Bóinne UNESCO World Heritage Site and has “spectacular views” over the ancient passage tomb at Newgrange. There is over 3.3km of frontage onto the River Boyne

Food production has taken place on the lands for over 6,000 years and the site features Neolithic monuments built between 4,000-6,000 years ago by Ireland’s first farming communities.

The region has been intensively examined by archaeologists and historians for more than a century.

Devenish

The Devenish ‘Lands at Dowth‘ is one of 12 “exemplary sustainable farms worldwide” that form part of the Global Lighthouse Farm project.

The research farm aimed to produce zero carbon beef and lamb by developing a dynamic and healthy ecosystem. Devenish lands at Dowth

The animal nutrition company’s HeartLand project based at the farm was developed to create economically and environmentally sustainable livestock products of enhanced nutritional value through pasture-based production systems.

They used 86ac in Dowth for the project, splitting the lands into pastures with different grazing swards.

The lands have hosted thousands of visitors over the years, including The Princess Royal in March 2022.

Lands

According to joint selling agents, Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, Farms and Estates and Christie’s International Real Estate, the “productive lands” are suitable for several uses such as grazing or tillage.

The majority of the lands, which are close to Slane and Drogheda, are newly fenced, while there is an excellent road network throughout the farm. Dowth Hall

Dating back to 1745, Dowth Hall, a three-storey Georgian country house built by the 6th Viscount of Netterville, is the centerpiece of the estate and is described as “a magnificent example of its era” with plenty of architectural features.

The property, which is prepared for renovation, has seven bedrooms, five reception rooms, dining room and library.

A large walled garden near the house “is ready to be planted, rejuvenated and reinstated to its former glory”. Walled garden

Close to the house there is a courtyard with stables and five additional smaller houses.

The selling agents note that there is full planning permission for renovations to the courtyard cottage and stables.

Also included in the estate is Netterville Manor, “a significant country house of Victorian architectural excellence” Netterville Manor

The five-bedroom house has beautifully landscaped gardens including a water feature, multiple sculptures and is surrounded by a Victorian stone wall.

The estate has over 3.3km of frontage onto the River Boyne, with private access and fishing rights.

A private grass airstrip is also located on land directly adjacent to the estate. The majority of the land is newly fenced

The overall asking price of €10 million includes the 552ac estate along with Dowth Hall and Netterville Manor.

The agents have also broken the estate into smaller lots with buyers having the option of purchasing Dowth Hall and 368ac for €6 million.

Netterville Manor and the surrounding 100ac is available for €2.85 million and a final lot comprises of around 84ac with an asking price of €1.25 million.