A prime piece of agricultural real estate is set to officially hit the market next week as Devenish prepares to sell its farm in Co. Meath.

The Devenish Lands at Dowth is an internationally recognised research farm, set within the Brú na Bóinne UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It features Neolithic monuments built over a period of 4,000-6,000 years ago by Ireland’s first farming communities.

In 2017, the remains of a large passage tomb, which was more than 5000 years old, was discovered under Dowth Hall.

It is understood that Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes is handling the sale of the 550ac farm, Dowth Hall and Netterville Manor, with an asking price of around €10 million.

The holding will be placed on the open market by the end of next week.

Advertisement

It is possible that the farm could appeal as a possible State research facility but no doubt there will be strong interest from private buyers too in what will be a flagship land sale for this year. At the Devenish lands in Dowth, Co. Meath

Devenish’s research project HeartLand based at the farm focused on livestock production systems supporting environmental sustainability while producing health promoting food.

The farm has a dedicated team who are joined by students to carry out research and manage the land.

The global animal feed company had aimed reach carbon neutrality on the farm by 2025 through research into carbon sequestration, soil improvement, multispecies swards and silvopasture.

Devenish

The dairy, beef and sheep farm surrounded by the River Boyne has hosted thousands of visitors over the years, including The Princess Royal in March 2022.

During her visit, Princess Anne learned about climate-smart farming, biodiversity, and human health.

Advertisement

Last year, a parliamentary delegation from New Zealand visited the farm as part of an official visit to Ireland to learn more about sustainable Irish farming and ongoing agri-technology research. HRH The Princess Royal is pictured with members of the Devenish team including Dr. Cornelia Grace and Jane Shackleton who gave an overview of the HeartLand Project. Image source: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

Since 2018, the Devenish lands has been among the Global Network of Lighthouse Farms.

Led by Wageningen University in the Netherlands, the project specialises in healthy food and living-environment research.

The Devenish Lands are home to a large herd of wild red deer and grey partridge were reintroduced to the farm in recent years.

Otter, lamprey, salmon and white clawed crayfish also occupy the River Boyne.

There are over 40ha of woodland on the farm with a variety of woodland habitats, while 54 different birds and nine species of bat have been recorded on the lands.

According to financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2021, Devenish, which is headquartered in Belfast, recorded pre-tax profits of £1.56 million (€1.7 million), compared to a loss of £5.8 million in 2020.