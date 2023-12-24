Prioritising health and wellbeing in 2024 is imperative for farmers, as their physical and mental resilience will directly influence agricultural productivity and sustainability, according to nurse Laura Tully.

“The demanding nature of farming, coupled with external factors, such as climate change and market uncertainties, underscore the need for farmers to be in optimal health.

“A focus on personal wellbeing in the new year will ensure increased stamina, reduced stress and enhanced decision-making abilities, fostering a more resilient and adaptable agricultural sector,” she said.

Farmers in Co. Roscommon are invited to join the 2024 ‘Fit Farmers’ programme which will be delivered by Roscommon Sports Partnership at Kilmurry Hall, Co. Roscommon town, weekly from Wednesday, January 10.

Advertisement

Fit Farmers is provided at no cost to participants, fully funded by Roscommon County Council, working in partnership with Roscommon Sports Partnership and The Healthy Ireland Fund supported by the Department of Health.

The ‘Fit Farmers’ initiative, a comprehensive health and wellness programme tailored exclusively for farmers, has become a beacon of success in Roscommon in recent years.

From shedding pounds and trimming waistlines, to adopting more nutritious diets, engaging in regular exercise, improving sleep patterns and mastering stress management – the farmers of Roscommon who have participated are celebrating the profound achievements of this transformative programme.

Laura, the south Roscommon nurse who founded the programme in 2019, facilitates the programme for Roscommon Sports Partnership which consists of weekly health education and health promotion workshops, followed by the ‘Fitsticks for Farmers’ physical activity workout.

Advertisement

Additional weekend group walks and talks throughout the county boost camaraderie as well as physical and mental wellbeing.

A celebratory finale event took place for the 17 male and four female participants who completed the programme before Christmas. Farmers who undertook the programme ranged in age from 51 to 74 years.

Speaking at the event, Laura acknowledged the efforts of the group, and presented some of the early outcomes of the targeted intervention: “I am astounded at the notable results and what these improvements mean for you all in terms of boosting your health and reducing your risk of illness,” she said.

Laura went on to add that the feedback from participants has been hugely positive, with many citing their enjoyment of being part of a social group and having a more positive outlook on life throughout the programme.

Farmers from Tulsk and its hinterland interested in finding out more can contact Laura on: 086 3474662 or email [email protected]