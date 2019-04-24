Patrick Kent to resign as ICSA president

ICSA president Patrick Kent has announced his intention to step down from his position as leader of the association with immediate effect, after a meeting of the association’s National Executive Committee this evening, Wednesday, April 24.

Kent has held the position since 2014, having been re-elected twice during that time.

During his time at the helm of the ICSA (Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association), Kent was the first farm leader to push for an EU-level auditor to analyse and publicise who actually makes the profit from beef, and to expose retailers or processors who take excess margin from the food chain, the association said in a statement.

The announcement comes after it was revealed that Kent was on the ‘replacement list’ for Mick Wallace in the upcoming European elections.

Kent had said that he would accept the position if Wallace was elected and unable to fulfill the role.

Tribute

In a statement, the ICSA paid tribute to its outgoing president.

“Mr Kent showed vision in his outspoken viewpoint that consumer resistance to GM foods could not be ignored by a food exporting island which wanted to achieve premium prices based on a clean green image.

“He also worked very hard to persuade environmental campaigners that cattle and sheep farming systems in Ireland were part of the solution not part of the problem. He emphasised to them that if they wanted more sustainable food systems they had to support sustainable livelihoods for farmers through better product prices.

“He was an active figure in Brussels having led countless delegations from ICSA over the years. He was proud of the fact that ICSA does not take levies but was nevertheless able to represent their members effectively both at home and in Brussels.

“In recent weeks Mr Kent has focused his efforts on securing an EU Brexit support package for beef farmers. He met with both the EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and Minister Michael Creed to drive home the fact that for beef farmers the Brexit impact has already hit,” said the organisation.