Pain management in calves was discussed at the recent online CalfCare event run by Animal Health Ireland (AHI) in conjunction with Teagasc and Volac.

Speaking at the event Joris Somers, veterinary advisor with Glanbia, commented on the use of anti-inflammatory drugs on calves during the rearing period.

At the event, Joris spoke about the role anti-inflammatory drugs can play on farms to improve animal welfare.

Pain management

Speaking at the event, Joris stated that: “[For] anything that causes the calf pain, an anti inflammatory can be used to help the calf with the pain management and recovery.

“Including scour, which is a stomach pain,” Joris added.

“By giving the calf this pain relief the calf is more likely to want to drink again and should be more lively – which is what you want.”

Joris compared an anti-inflammatory drug to an aspirin for a human; when we have a headache, we take one to help.

Joris told the webinar that there are also other stages of a calf’s life where an anti-inflammatory drug can be used, i.e. castrating bull calves or dehorning.

Anti inflammatory

The attendees were also told that anti-inflammatory drugs can be used on cows after calving or on cows with a case of mastitis, which should help them improve quicker.

Joris stated: “They are all products that have been used before on farms, so there is nothing new or strange about them.

“There may be a milk withdrawal with cows, but with your calves you have nothing to worry about.”

The anti-inflammatory drugs which Joris described to the webinar audience included products such as Metacam and Loxicom – which nearly every farmer has used at some stage on their farm.

Regulations

Commenting on the new regulations which come into effect later this month, Joris said: “We are still unsure about how some of the new regulations will work.

“Vets will be able to prescribe batches of animal anti inflammatory, such as [for] the calves of 2022.”

Meaning, you will be able to use anti-inflammatory drugs on calves and cows in the future for pain management.