Due to Covid-19, the Animal Health Ireland (AHI) and Teagasc CalfCare on-farm events have now been cancelled. To replace these events, a calf rearing webinar will be held on Tuesday, January 18, at 7.30pm.

Titled ‘Calf Rearing for Tomorrow’s Herd’, the webinar will be run by AHI and Teagasc while being supported by Volac Ireland in conjunction with several of the major dairy co-ops.

Good calf health is the basis of long-term profitability on farms, and this webinar will serve to assist in protecting and enhancing the profitability of farm businesses.

Una Hickey, national sales manager, Volac Ireland said: “We are delighted to be supporting the CalfCare Webinar for 2022. Every year interest in these events is growing and the information being shared is timely and informative as farmers prepare for the calving season.”

“Animal Health Ireland is very pleased to be working with Teagasc and the dairy co-ops again in the running of this webinar. I would also like to thank Volac Ireland for their continued help and support,” said Grainne Dwyer, communications manager, AHI.

“While it is unfortunate we cannot proceed again this year with on-farm events, we will, however, be delivering the same programme during the webinar as planned for the events.

“The programme will be of interest to both dairy and beef farmers as they approach this very important time on their farms.”

George Ramsbottom, dairy specialist, Teagasc said: “The appetite among farmers to succeed at rearing calves successfully is reflected in the attendance we’ve seen at the events over the past decade.

“This interest has translated into the higher survival rates and reduced level of disease observed in young calves on Irish farms.”

The webinar will focus on four key areas:

The impact of housing design and use on calf health; The importance of colostrum quality; Understanding and reducing the risk of bloat in calves; Pain management in calf rearing with a focus on disbudding.

The impact of housing design on calf health is significant and the three important aspects of calf housing will be discussed by addressing stocking density, drainage and cold stress.

While the 1,2,3 of colostrum feeding is well known at this stage, other related matters such as hygienic collection and storage can be overlooked. The webinar will look to address these topics that can significantly impact the quality of colostrum.

Additionally, the latest information on bloat in calves will be made available with advice on minimising the problem in young calves.

High standards of calf welfare are essential for our industry. Pain management is an important aspect of calf welfare and this webinar will discuss best use of anaesthesia and analgesia in routine calf management practices.

The free webinar starts at 7.30p.m on Tuesday, January 18.