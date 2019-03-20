‘Over half of new tractors in Ireland are over 120hp’

The trend towards higher-power tractors in the Irish market is continuing. This is evident from data compiled by the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

The most recent figures show that 94% of all new tractors registered during the first two months of this year (2019) have in excess of 100hp.

56% of new tractors have over 120hp, while 29% have over 150hp.

It’s worth noting that only two (agricultural) tractors of less than 70hp were registered during January and February.

According to Gary Ryan, chief executive of the FTMTA, average horsepower ratings are “on the increase” here in the Republic of Ireland.

New tractor tally

The data also shows that a total of 656 new tractors were registered to the end of February (during January and February of this year). That’s a drop of only five units or less than 1% on the 661 units registered during the same period of 2018.

Gary explained: “As would be expected, the lion’s share of these tractors were registered during January (443 units) rather than February (213 units). While the February level was much lower than that of January, it did represent an 8% increase on February 2018.”

The three counties with the highest levels of registrations so far this year are Cork (82), Tipperary (72) and Wexford (54).

Previous data shows that 1,984 new tractors were registered in the Republic of Ireland last year (2018). That figure was actually a revision of an earlier (lower) estimate, which had originally suggested that the number was just 1,762.

A total of 161 new telehandlers have been registered during the first two months of this year, which is an increase of 83% on the same time last year.