Future of food-to-go market to be examined at Dublin summit
An international conference and trade show, being hosted in association with Kepak, is set to examine the future of the food-to-go market.
Taking place in the Round Room at Dublin’s Mansion House on May 21, 2019, the Food-To-Go Summit will gather together a panel of speakers, retailers and industry specialists.
The all-day conference will also include an exhibitors’ hall where suppliers can showcase some of their “most exciting” ideas, innovative concepts and trending products in the food-to-go space.
The research also revealed that the 2019-2022 forecasted growth for consumer spending in the sector is expected to be 5.2%.
Commenting on the Food-To-Go Summit, marketing director for foodservice at Kepak, Blathnaid Ni Fhatharta, said: “The Food-To-Go Summit is an unmissable opportunity for anyone operating in the food-to-go space.
Whether you’re a convenience store manager, forecourt retailer, deli operator, category manager or buyer, the Food-To-Go Summit is a unique opportunity to get several steps ahead in the incredibly competitive landscape that is food-to-go.
“The summit will provide an up-close view of the opportunities that are there to be grasped by forward-looking players in the market, while attendees will be inspired by industry experts, best-in-class operators and innovative suppliers with insights on how to grow their food-to-go offering in terms of scale, innovation and profitability.”
- Gavin Rothwell, head of food-to-go and retail safaris, IGD;
- Maureen Gahan, foodservice specialist, Bord Bia;
- Martin Kelleher, managing director, Musgrave Retail Partners, Ireland;
- Tormond Lier, director, Deli De Luca;
- Fresh, The Good Food Market Team, winner of the 2018 International Convenience Retailer of the Year;
- Peter Rigney and Brendan Boyle, creative and design directors, TAP Creations;
- Tom Fender, managing director, Bolt Learning and former co-owner of HIM shopper research consultancy.
Pre-sale tickets are available to purchase at a discounted price for a limited time only. To purchase tickets, become an exhibitor or to learn more on the Food-To-Go Summit, visit the website.