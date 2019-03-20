Deutz (engines) logs ‘record growth’ in 2018

Deutz (engines) notched up revenues of almost €1.8 billion in 2018. This was over 20% higher than the figure achieved in 2017.

Revenue growth was evident across all main product (engine) segments: agricultural machinery (up 12.9%); materials handling equipment (up 41.9%); and construction equipment (up 25.8%).

Operating profit more than doubled in 2018, going up by €42 million to reach €82 million.

Aside, it’s worth noting that Deutz withdrew from a joint venture with Dalian last year.

“2018 was a very successful year for us,” explained Dr. Frank Hiller (pictured below) – chairman of the board of management of Deutz AG.

“We comfortably exceeded our revenue target and registered a sharp increase in profitability. Our E-Deutz strategy is already bearing fruit and is an important step on our path to becoming a leading global manufacturer of innovative drive systems.

Our new three-pillar growth strategy for China means that we are now also strengthening our position in the world’s biggest engine market.

“For 2019, we expect a further increase in revenue and a further improvement in profitability towards our medium-term target of an EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin before exceptional items of 7-8%.”

In related news, the manufacturer showed off its latest electrified drive system at IVT (Industrial Vehicle Technology) Expo 2019 in Cologne (Germany) last month.

A spokesperson explained: “Our E-Deutz drives [one of which is pictured below] deliver a clear benefit in terms of consumption for off-highway machines, lowering not only overall running costs but also emissions.

“In a typical telescopic handler application, for example, we have already managed to achieve a fuel saving of up to 15% by using a hybrid drive. The additional boost provided by the electric motor also makes the machine much more responsive.”