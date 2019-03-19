Beef trade: No St. Patrick’s Day boost for cattle prices

St. Patrick’s Day has come and gone and – for the most part – factory quotes remain unchanged when it comes to steers, heifers and cows; however, bulls remain variable.

Prices for steers continue at 375c/kg, while base quotes for heifers stand at 385c/kg. However, there are reports of some factories pulling prices, leaving bullocks at 370c/kg and heifers 10c/kg higher at 380c/kg.

There is better news on the cow front with prices holding steady. Beef buyers are starting negotiations with farmers for cows at 260-270c/kg for P-grade cows; poorer-quality cows are achieving lower prices.

In addition, 280-290c/kg is on the table for O-grade animals and 300c/kg upwards is being quoted for R-grade cows. However, the location and demand of individual processing plants plays a role in the price being quoted to farmers for cows.

The bull trade remains difficult. Factory agents are quoting 310-340c/kg for O-grade bulls, while R-grades are moving for 340-350c/kg; procurement managers are quoting 360-370c/kg for U-grades.

Again, weight restrictions are causing some farmers problems when it comes to marketing their bulls.

Cattle supplies

Some 35,788 head of cattle were slaughtered in Department of Agriculture approved beef exporting plants during the week ending March 17.

If we exclude calves, the total number amounts to 34,154 head. When compared to the previous week’s kill, all categories recorded a decrease.

The number of young bulls bought by beef processors fell by 18 head, while the number of aged bulls decreased by 15 head.

The steer category recorded the largest drop; the number of these animals dropped by 548 head on the previous week.

Cows decreased by 115 head and number of heifers slaughtered fell by 496 head.

Week-on-week beef kill changes (week ending March 17): Young bulls: 4,997 head (-18 head or -0.3%);

Bulls: 634 head (-15 head or -2.3%);

Steers: 11,552 head (-548 head or -4.5%);

Cows: 6,724 head (-115 head or -1.6%);

Heifers: 10,247 head (-496 head or -4.6%);

Total: 35,788 head (-1,515 head or -4.0%).

Yearly supplies

The total number of cattle slaughtered in Department of Agriculture approved beef exporting plants has surpassed 400,000 up to the week ending March 17.

All categories with the exception of aged bulls have recorded increases, with the overall figure 31,197 ahead of the same period in 2018.