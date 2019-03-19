10 days before Dairy Farm Grant application deadline

Farmers interested in applying for the 2019 Dairy Farm Grant have 10 days to do so before the submission deadline closes.

The scheme – which is a joint collaboration between the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and Teagasc – offers support for more efficient vacuum and milk pumps to cut down on both costs and energy loss.

According to the SEAI, the grant provides financial support for the installation of variable speed drive vacuum and milk pump technology.

The grant is only available for the replacement or retrofit of existing vacuum and milk pumps, however, the authority has stressed.

Submissions for the grant – which has more than €500,000 available through the scheme this year – have to be sent to the organisation by 12:00pm on Friday, March 29.

The scheme is open to all dairy farmers supplying all major cooperatives. All herd sizes are covered, and both single and three-phase electricity supply is eligible.

To be considered, applicants must: have a supplier number and be currently engaged in milk production; and be registered with the Department of Agriculture under the Bovine Tuberculosis Eradication Scheme as a herd owner or herd keeper.

Those interested in applying should: read the application guide; download and complete the application form in Microsoft Excel; and email it to [email protected]

A number of accompanying documents are also required with the application form.

Completed Certification of 2018 Milk Supply Form;

Evidence of herd number on a copy of letter/correspondence issued by the Department of Agriculture;

Valid Tax Clearance Certificate (downloadable from Revenue website); and

Photograph(s) of your existing vacuum/milk pump system. These include: