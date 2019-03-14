Telescopic handler sales are rising – FTMTA

A remarkable level of new telehandler (telescopic handler) registrations have been seen so far in 2019. That’s according to the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

Gary Ryan, chief executive of the FTMTA, explained: “A total of 161 new telehandlers have been registered during the first two months of this year, which is an increase of 83% on the same time last year.

“The fact that 72 of these units were registered in Dublin and surrounding counties is undoubtedly an indication that many are destined for use in the resurgent construction sector in the greater Dublin area.

“Even so, many such machines were also registered in more rural areas. Indeed, these machines are an increasing feature of Irish agricultural mechanisation.”

Interestingly, new telehandler registrations have generally been at “high levels” in recent years, with 374 units registered during the entirety of 2018.

Wheeled loaders

The wheeled loader market has also seen a “strong start” to the year. 20 new units were registered to the end of February; an increase of six units on the same period of 2018.

Gary explained: “The main registration activity around such machines is typically later in the year – coinciding with the start of the pit silage harvesting season.”

Backhoe loaders are also experiencing an increasing level of registrations.

23 new units were registered during January and February of this year. That’s up from 18 units during the same period of 2018 (a year that saw a total of 70 such machines registered during the full 12 months).

Tractor registrations

Meanwhile, as reported yesterday (Wednesday, February 13), a total of 656 new tractors were registered to the end of February (during January and February of this year).