Over 700,000 cattle were imported by Turkey in the first 11 months of 2023, according to figures from the Turkish State Institute of statistics.

The news comes as the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has recently published import instructions and specifications for the importation of 600,000 head of male cattle for fattening in 2024.

The Turkish Meat and Milk Institution (ESK) will oversee the cattle imports while the sales price of the fattening cattle to be imported “will be determined by the Meat and Milk Institution”, according to an official document from the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

The table below shows the number of cattle imported by Turkey (from each country) in the first 11 months of 2021, 2022 and 2023:

Country cattle were imported from202120222023
Brazil27,945343,174
Uruguay114,29418,061161,008
Czech Republic28,99915,02945,695
Hungary23,44011,91436,418
Germany8,9984,85724,803
Romania3,2991,21819,692
Denmark2,2442,41817,994
Ireland7,04210,034
United States4,2791,7279,578
Slovakia5,1413,5349,036
Austria2,1923,0358,225
Bulgaria1,1336407,762
Latvia2,5642,1476,954
Chile5,106
Netherlands2251013,701
Estonia1,6044642,245
Italy981,4141,821
Poland1,776
Lithuania43116233
France7,21273693
Syria55
Spain4,414
Belgium59
Australia3,150
Total: 245,16670,620715,403
Source: Turkish State Institute of Statistics

The latest figures available only show data from January to November of 2023 and as the table above shows, the largest majority of cattle imported by Turkey in this time period of 2023, came from South America.

In January to November of 2023, Turkey imported over 343,000 cattle from Brazil and over 161,000 cattle from Uruguay indicating that over 500,000 cattle (504,182) were shipped from South America to Turkey in the first 11 months of 2023.

In this time period of 2023, Ireland exported over 10,000 cattle to Turkey.

