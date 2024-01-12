The new year has gotten off to a strong start for Irish cattle export numbers with three significant consignments of Irish cattle exported in the past 10 days.

Agriland understands there were approximately 5,700 cattle in total on the three separate consignments. These included primarily, bulls and in-calf dairy heifers.

The Ganado Express set sail from a port in the east of the country at 9:30 last night, (Thursday, January 11) with a consignment of approximately 3,300 bulls on behalf of Irish livestock exporting company Viastar.

A spokesperson for Viastar told Agriland: “These bulls are primarily Friesian and continental-bred bulls and range in weights from 250-450kg.”

The head herdsman on the Ganado Express for the duration of the journey to the Middle East is Co. Monaghan man Paul Duffy. He is no stranger to the job and has over 20 years’ experience in the role.

The Viastar statement outlined that the company is still sourcing a range of cattle for further export consignments.

Last Friday (January 5) the livestock carrier Sarah M departed from a port in the west of the country with a consignment of 1,200 heavy bulls.

These bulls have now arrived at their destination port in Algeria and a spokesperson for Curzon Livestock has said the company is currently sourcing cattle for another consignment of cattle for export.

Agriland also understands a consignment of approximately 1,200 in-calf dairy heifers departed the country in the past 10 days for a country in north Africa.

‘Very strong levels’ of Irish cattle exports

The export of live animals was valued at an estimated €265 million during 2023, which represents an increase of 13% year-on-year, according to Bord Bia.

Cattle exports account for most of the live export trade, with 332,000 animals exported in 2023, valued at €190 million. The number of cattle traded was 14% higher than in 2022.

This was primarily driven by “very strong levels” of calf exports, according to Bord Bia’s Export Performance and Prospects Report 2023/24 launched earlier this week on Wednesday, January 10.

Calf export numbers increased by 20% last year, due to tighter cattle supplies in mainland Europe, and the “positive reputation” of Irish livestock with existing customers.