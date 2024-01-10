The export of live animals was valued at an estimated €265 million during 2023, which represents an increase of 13% year-on-year, according to Bord Bia.

Cattle exports account for most of the live export trade, with 332,000 animals exported in 2023, valued at €190 million. The number of cattle traded was 14% higher than in 2022.

This was primarily driven by “very strong levels” of calf exports, according to Bord Bia’s Export Performance and Prospects Report 2023/24 launched today (Wednesday, January 10).

Calf export numbers increased by 20% last year, due to tighter cattle supplies in mainland Europe, and the “positive reputation” of Irish livestock with existing customers.

Calf and cattle exports

The Netherlands was the strongest market for dairy male calves in 2023 with 110,000 calves traded to the region, accounting for more than half of all Irish calf exports.

Spain remained an important market for dairy and beef sired calves with 60,000 calves exported. Eastern Europe has been a growing market for older, stronger calves destined for beef production.

Tighter cattle supplies in “key markets” contributed to higher demand for Irish weanlings and store cattle in mainland Europe, according to the Bord Bia report.

An increase in activity in international markets in the second half of 2023 also contributed to a “positive” export performance for Irish weanlings and store cattle.

Trade with Northern Ireland for both finished cattle and those for further production also recorded an “improvement” in the second half of last year, Bord Bia said.

Tighter cattle supplies in the UK, a favourable exchange rate, and a growing price differential between Irish and UK deadweight cattle prices provided “increased positivity” in this trade.

Live exports

Northern Ireland accounts for 59% of the live exports value. In 2023 Spain accounted for a 12% share, followed by Italy (9%), the Netherlands (7%), and other destinations (13%).

There were also 365,000 pigs exported during 2023, primarily to Northern Ireland. This is down almost 10% from the 400,000 pigs exported in 2022.

This reflects declines in the Irish pig herd and lower availability of pigs for export. The export value of pigs held steady at €75 million due to an improvement in deadweight pork prices.

Live sheep exports totalled 20,000 head in 2023 and accounted for €3 million of export revenue, according to the report.

2024 Outlook

While the trading of live animals internationally provides an “important alternative market” for the Irish livestock industry, Bord Bia said it remains under “intense scrutiny” at local and EU level.

The longer-term future of the unweaned calf trade will be impacted by the proposed changes to EU transport legislation, which includes a minimum age of five weeks for transport, the report states.

However, the 2024 short-term outlook for calf exports remains “fairly positive” with firm forward demand from customers in key markets including the Netherlands, Spain and Italy.

The short-term outlook for older cattle categories remains positive with tighter domestic cattle supplies expected in many European markets, including Spain, Italy, Greece and Eastern Europe.

Supply outlooks also remain subdued in Northern Ireland which is expected to drive stable demand for Irish cattle during 2024, according to the Bord Bia report.