Over 200 people attended the second national conference hosted by Dairy Women Ireland (DWI) in Co. Kildare yesterday (Saturday, November 25).

Established in 2021, the voluntary organisation aims to connect and empower women in the dairy industry through the establishment of an educational and support network.

Over the past two years, DWI has held a series of local meetings around kitchen tables and regional events on farms.

Outgoing president of DWI, Ciara Lynch, who lives and farms in Co. Meath, told Agriland that the reaction to the organisation has been “really positive” and that “there is a real appetite in industry to support women in dairy”.

Conference

The national conference in the Killashee Hotel focused on the theme of cultivating health and success.

The main sponsors of the event were Dairygold, Tirlán, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) and Farm Business Skillnet.

Barry Murphy, director and deputy general manager of Farm Development Co-op (FDC) accountants, spoke of the importance of women understanding farm finances and being comfortable with debt levels.

He also suggested that farmers have enough in the bank to pay their children a wage for working on the farm.

Advertisement

Barry Murphy, FDC accountants, speaking at the Dairy Women Ireland conference

Dairy farmers Elaine and Patrick Hickey and Siobhan and Mitchell Hayes discussed support within the family and how a woman’s role on the farm can change with the arrival of children.

The conference included a discussion on women’s health with pharmacist Laura Dowling, the founder of FabU.

The event also included sessions on antimicrobial resistance; managing living and working with your dairy farming partner; family farm succession; and creating the life you deserve.

The outgoing DWI president said that the conference was “very much solution focused”.

“Everybody has their frustrations, but there’s no point in just sitting down and giving out. We’re looking at what are the positive solutions that we can bring to alleviate some of those frustrations,” she said.

These solutions included upskilling, education and establishing all-women’s discussion groups which would give women “the confidence and the lingo” to then join mixed discussion groups.

“We are business women by the end of the day. It’s understanding that your farm is a business and to look at it as a business not just necessarily a farm. Look at your figures, look at your numbers.

“Look at your overall value and your input and what that means for you, your family, your partner and the next generation,” Lynch said.

Advertisement

Dairy Women Ireland

The main goal of the Dairy Women Ireland steering committee this year was to set up regional leaders who would arrange meetings in their local area.

“Our hope, then for 2024 is that team will continue to grow, continue to expand. We’re particularly light in the west so our hope is to have a growing presence there.

“To increase membership all across the country is a big focus now for 2024,” Lynch said.

The incoming president of DWI is Mary Kinston who lives in Co. Kerry with her husband Kevin and their five children.

Mary farms in partnership with her husband with 500 cows across two milking platforms, while they are working to convert a third site into an organic dairy enterprise.

She is also an independent dairy discussion group facilitator working mainly in Munster and Connacht.

DWI is planning to launch a new website shortly which will include information on regional teams and upcoming events.

The organisation is also hosting a webinar for members on Tuesday, December 12 on the story of the award-winning Killowen Farm in Co. Wexford.