The second Dairy Women Ireland conference will be held at Killashee Hotel, Naas, Co. Kildare next month.

The conference will be centred around cultivating health and success while also being an occasion for women in the dairy industry to meet like-minded women.

The voluntary organisation which consists of women from across the dairy industry will also focus on bringing women together in a range of roles through a supportive and educational network.

There will be a host of expert guest speakers at the conference discussing topics such as:

Strategically developing your role to fulfil your goals;

Flexing your accounting and policy options for your dairy business;

Tips on staying fabulous and healthy, with the Fabulous Pharmacist – Laura Dowling;

There will also be an opportunity after lunch, to learn about antimicrobial resistance; managing living and working with your dairy farming partner; family farm succession; and creating the life you deserve.

The role of women in agriculture

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue wants to see a higher proportion of women taking up the role of farm holder and farming within the farm gates.

Speaking in the Dáil in recent days, Minister McConalogue said that there are nearly more women then men in agriculture.

This was in response to a question by Fine Gael TD Colm Burke, in the Dáil regarding increasing opportunities for women in agriculture.

According to Minister McConalogue, he has “taken that step regarding the 60% grant aid to support female farmers under the capital investment scheme”.

“Making that change as regards women taking their rightful place as farm holders, farm owners and farmers is a slower process but it is one I am committed to pushing forward as minister.”

He added that there is a “great appetite” from both genders to prosper as farmers, but that encouragement is still necessary.