There was a wealth and breadth of machinery on display at Munster Technological University (MTU) in Co. Kerry on Friday (November 24) as part of an agricultural engineering “taster day”.

The university’s south campus in Tralee opened its doors, and machinery sheds, to prospective students from across the country.

MTU currently offers Level 7 and Level 8 degree programmes in agricultural engineering.

Seamus Murphy, head of the Department of Technology Engineering and Maths at MTU, explained to Agriland that the agricultural engineering course has a long and established history in Tralee.

“The rest of the college germinated over ag engineering, it was the first programme we had here back in the early 70s.

“The course has gone from strength to strength, it has survived the test of time, because of the quality of the programme,” he said.

The college has grown from a regional technical college, into an institute of technology and now the Munster Technological University (MTU) in the town of Tralee. Seamus Murphy, head of the Department of Technology, Engineering and Maths at MTU

Given the increase in agricultural engineering courses now being offered in Ireland, Murphy admitted there is competition among third level institutes to attract students.

“We’re all fishing out of the same pond. 25 or 30 years ago we were the unique programme, this is where it started,” he said.

“I’d be optimistic that our course will continue into the future. We’re moving in parallel with changes in technology, with changes in farming and how we farm and how we produce food while having regard for the green economy,” he added.

Open day

During the MTU open day the prospective students were brought in groups on a tour of the extensive campus facilities.

The machinery catered to all tastes; ranging from a vintage Ford 3,000 with a wagtail manure spreader, right up to 300 horsepower modern tractors with bluetooth and GPS technology.

There were also combine harvesters, balers, sprayers, seeders and fertiliser spreaders for the teenagers to examine. Sprayer Farm machinery training hall Ford 3000

In the garage, a series of engines, gearboxes and hydraulics equipment used in training were on display.

MTU engineering lecturers gave a selection of short presentations to the students on aspects of the course content. Vincent McSweeney, MTU lecturer Gary Fort, MTU lecturer Pa McInerney, MTU lecturer

The teenagers had the chance to view a diagnostics demonstration on a Massey Ferguson 7716S.

While another presentation focused on the importance of testing the strength and design of machinery parts, particularly when it comes to farm safety. Fionn Foley, MTU engineering lecturer with a 3D printer 3D printer 3D printed keyrings

The event showcased the latest technology available to students on the MTU south campus such as 3D printers which are currently used for the production of light plastic parts.

Murphy noted that this technology has the potential to print engines and even houses in the future. Plasma cutter in the welding shop at MTU

In the fabrication shop, the tour viewed the range of metal forming machinery and welding equipment, including a plasma cutter.

The prospective students also viewed a common diesel rail training unit and heard how an idea can be brought from concept through to production.

Agricultural engineering

Murphy said that the MTU courses aim to produce “well-rounded engineers” with “great tools for life” and “transferable skills” allowing them to go into a range of industries around the world.

He stressed the close relationship between the university and industry to meet the increasing demand for agricultural engineering graduates.

“We have to work with industry, we have to listen to them. They have to feed into the design of our programmes. What do the students need? What do the graduates need?

“Where will the jobs be in five, ten, twenty years’ time? We are trying to provide for that and that’s why we’re modernising our programmes and maintaining currency with best practice out there,” he said. Case AFS Connect Puma 260 Some of the many tractors on display

Former graduates such as Robert Shine, managing director of Samco Agricultural Manufacturing, keep in regular contact with the university.

The company and others frequently engage with MTU lecturers and students to collaborate on finding solutions to engineering problems.

Along with regular external site visits during their course, the students spend a semester during third year on work placement. MTU workshop Some of the machinery parts in the workshop

The programme does not just attract students who have a farming background, but also those from an urban setting who are interested in agricultural machinery.

Murphy also noted that 25% of first year engineering students at MTU this year are female.

He said that the university is very conscious of the environmental pressures facing farmers against the backdrop of needing to produce enough food for a growing population.

“We have had to redesign modules around that to make sure that our graduates and our programmes are meeting the current needs of sustainable living, the green economy and all the challenges associated with that,” Murphy said.