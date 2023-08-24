Ospreys have been recorded breeding in Ireland for the first time in over 200 years, Ulster Wildlife has confirmed.

The pair has bred at a confidential nest site in Co. Fermanagh.

The bird of prey, which is also known as a fish hawk, has re-colonised naturally in the area.

The conservation charity believes that at least two, possibly three chicks have been hatched.

Chicks

The historic discovery was made by Giles Knight, environmental farming scheme advisor with Ulster Wildlife.

Giles has been observing the breeding pair for the last three seasons while carrying out his local farm visits in the area.

“I have been keeping this news close to my chest for a long time to ensure the safety and welfare of these spectacular but vulnerable birds,” he said.

“Along with my son Eoin, I have watched the adults return to the same site since 2021, so you can imagine my excitement the moment that I saw three chicks and two adults this year,” he said.

“It was a rub-your-eyes, once-in-a-lifetime moment; an absolute highlight of my 30-year wildlife career – like finding long-lost treasure.

“With at least two of the chicks fledging this season, this is a huge conservation success story and indicates a healthy wetland ecosystem with plenty of suitable habitat and fish to bring this apex predator back to our skies and plunging into the Fermanagh Lakelands,” he added.

Ospreys

The medium-sized raptor, which is a protected species, has a white head with a distinctive brown eyestripe.

The bird is a fish-specialist, rarely eating anything else. It is usually found near water, including freshwater inland rivers and loughs as well as coastal estuaries and shorelines.

Ospreys are thought to have become extinct as a breeding bird in Ireland in the late 18th century due to systematic persecution.

Although often sighted on migration to and from sub-Saharan Africa, confirmed breeding in Ireland has been elusive until now, with Scotland their UK breeding stronghold.

Dr. Marc Ruddock from the Northern Ireland Raptor Study Group said the confirmation of ospreys breeding in Ireland is “truly brilliant news”.

He said that the location of the nest will remain confidential to avoid the birds being disturbed.

“Now these birds are back in Ireland and breeding successfully, it is critical that they are left in peace so their numbers can continue to grow by returning year on year to breed.

“We believe and hope that this could be the start of a raptor dynasty.

“It has been both encouraging and heartwarming to see the landowner, the local farming community and our partners welcome the ospreys’ return.

“Their ongoing support will enable future generations to enjoy these magnificent birds far into the future,” Dr. Ruddock said.

Across Ireland, osprey monitoring, the erection of nesting platforms, and planning for translocation and re-introduction programmes have been ongoing for many years.

Earlier this year, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien announced that the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) was to embark on a re-introduction project for the species.

It was planned to release chicks in the southeast of the country during the summer months.