Ornua moves to phase out chlorine-based detergents

Ornua has moved to phase out chlorine-based dairy detergents over the next two years.

The decision was made by the board of directors at the co-operative, which is Ireland’s largest dairy exporter.

In a statement to AgriLand, a representative for Ornua said: “At the end of 2018, the board of directors of Ornua Cooperative considered the progress made, since 2007, to reduce Trichloromethane (TCM) residue in Irish dairy products.

“While significant progress has been made to reduce chlorine residues, it was felt that more work was needed by all stakeholders to embed and drive change across the supply chain.”

On this note, at its December 2018 board meeting, the directors resolved unanimously to refocus efforts in a two-pronged approach.

Remove chlorine-based detergents on farm and at site, and to aim to achieve full removal of chlorine-based detergents by the end of 2020;

Continue to support and increase communication and education relating to the impact of Chlorate/TCM at site and farm level in order to embed and drive change across the supply chain. This includes resolutions to:

Chlorine-based detergents have traditionally been used in washing routines of milking machines and dairies.

In recent years, TCM residues have come under increased scrutiny, as excessive residue levels can have an impact on dairy products being exported, for example, as lactic butter or infant milk formula.