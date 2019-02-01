Creed ‘resurrecting efforts’ on geographical indication

Michael Creed, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, has said that he has “resurrected the effort” to obtain ‘geographical indication’ (GI) status for Irish beef.

The minister, who was addressing the annual general meeting of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) yesterday (Thursday, January 31) said that such a status on Irish produce would “give us an edge in what is a very competitive environment”.

“GI status is a higher product status. For example, Irish whiskey has this status, as well as Irish cream liquors – and there’s a whole host of them across the European Union,” the minister pointed out.

We did go through it unsuccessfully previously. I’ve resurrected that effort. We are working with the [European] Commission. It’s at very early stages, but I do think there are possibilities there.

Minister Creed also argued that, because of Brexit, the issue of GI status “does take on an added urgency”.

However, he warned that the process by which GI status is obtained is strenuous – and it may be some time before the move comes to fruition.

“We’re only at the early stages of it. I wouldn’t hold my breath; it’s a long process,” said the minister.

Minister Creed went on to say that Ireland’s low-carbon beef production was a good candidate for GI status.

While acknowledging the controversy surrounding afforestation in Co. Leitrim, Minister Creed used the county as a prime example of carbon-free beef production, which, he said, would be ideal for GI status.

“Leitrim must be the most carbon-friendly county in the country. Would it not be a unique marketing opportunity to say Leitrim beef is the most carbon-friendly beef in Europe, if not the world?” argued the minister.

He added that “we have to think outside the box” on the issue of marketing Irish produce across the world, and taking advantage of the fact that “international markets are almost taking for granted that we produce safe food”.

Eddie Punch, the ICSA’s general secretary, who chaired the AGM, welcomed the minister’s comments, but warned of potential pitfalls.