Gardai to host talk on crime prevention and rural isolation

An Garda Siochana in Co. Limerick have invited members of the public to attend an evening discussion titled ‘Rural Isolation and Crime Prevention’.

The event will take place on Tuesday (February 12) at 7:30pm in The Old Convent, Kirby O’Sullivan Business Park, Bruff, Co. Limerick.

The event is aimed at people living in rural communities to address crime prevention and mental health.

Crime prevention;

Personal safety advice;

Wintertime burglary prevention;

Farm theft;

Best practice for marking property;

Personal wellness;

Rural isolation. According to the Garda Facebook page, the main topics to be discussed at the event will be:

A number of guest speakers will be there on the night offering their views and advice on rural isolation and crime prevention.

Sgt. Ber Leetch will give advice on crime prevention in rural communities and Patrich Fitzgerald will discuss issues such as rural isolation and overall wellbeing.

Finally, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association’s (ICSA’s) rural development chairman, Seamus Sherlock, will give his views on keeping lights on in rural Ireland.

Refreshments will be served after the event and attendees in the locality will have the opportunity to meet their local community Garda.