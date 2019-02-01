Pics: Fleet of Valtra tractors is readied for contractor’s auction

A clearance auction – involving a significant fleet of contracting machinery – will take place tomorrow (Saturday, February 2).

We’ve already brought you a preview – with a particular focus on the foragers, implements and machinery that are destined to go under the hammer.

Here, in this brief article, we focus on the four Valtra/Valmet tractors that formed the backbone of this fleet.

In each of the three-picture galleries (below), click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

Advertisement

The newest Valtra in the mix is a T161 (pictured below). It’s a 2012 model. According to the auctioneer – Micheal Doyle – it’s showing 5,120 hours.

This T130 (pictured below) was first registered in 2007. The auctioneer says that it has notched up 9,710 hours during its lifetime – thus far.

This 8950 (pictured below) is a 2002 model. 7,330 hours are reportedly visible on the clock.

This 8150 (pictured below) is a 1997 machine. According to the auctioneer, there are 13,900 hours on the odometer.

Contractors and farmers in this part of the country are no strangers to Valtra/Valmet tractors, thanks in no small part to work undertaken over many years (stretching right back to the mid-1990s) by Clarke Machinery.