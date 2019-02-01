Pics: Silage kit prepped for big contracting machinery auction in Co. Roscommon

A clearance auction – involving a significant fleet of contracting machinery – will take place tomorrow (Saturday, February 2).

AgriLand visited the yard yesterday – to see the machinery up close and to bring you these photographs (above and below).

The sale is scheduled to kick off at 11:30am near Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. The entries all come from one contracting fleet – namely that of David Connolly.

The auctioneer is Micheal Doyle.

Much of the talk ahead of the sale revolves around the two forage harvesters – both John Deere models.

The newer of the two is a 7400 (pictured below). According to the auctioneer, it’s a 2006 machine and has 3,910 engine hours and 2,795 drum hours on the clock.

As is evident from these pictures, it’s fitted with a 630B (3m-wide) pick-up reel/header. This machine is likely to attract significant attention.

The second machine is older; it’s a 6710 (pictured below). The auctioneer says that this 1997 example is showing 3,800 engine hours and 2,760 drum hours.

This harvester is fitted with a 630 (3m-wide) pick-up reel/header. Though considerably older than the 7400, this machine is also likely to prove a major talking point at the auction.

These pictures suggest that this 6710 is in reasonably good condition – for a forager of its age. Bear in mind; this machine is now more than two decades old.

Apart from the two harvesters, there’ll be a plethora of other equipment going under the hammer tomorrow.

Included in the line-up, for example, is this Krone trailed mower-conditioner (pictured below).

It’s not the only such machine; there are also similar units from Taarup (Kverneland) in the mix (pictured below).

Many of the other machines that will be offered (all from the same contractor’s fleet) are shown in this gallery (below). It also includes some useful close-up shots of the aforementioned forage harvesters.

Click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.