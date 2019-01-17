Major contracting machinery auction looms large in Co. Roscommon

A noteworthy clearance auction – involving a significant fleet of contracting machinery – is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 2.

The sale will take place at 11:30am near Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. The entries all come from one contracting fleet – namely that of David Connolly. No outside lots will be included.

The auctioneer is Micheal Doyle.

The auction will likely prove a significant talking point, given the number of tractors and machines being offered.

Self-propelled foragers

For example, two self-propelled forage harvesters are listed – a (2006) John Deere 7400 (3,910 engine hours / 2,795 drum hours) and an older (1997) 6710 (3,800 engine hours / 2,760 drum hours).

Four Valtra tractors are on the catalogue.

The newest is a (2012) T161 (5,120 hours). Next up is a (2007) T130 (9,710 hours); followed by an (2002) 8950 (7,330 hours); and an (1997) 8150 (13,900 hours).

Tractor line-up

Alongside the Finnish-built Valtras will be a couple of John Deere tractors. A German-built 6910 (first registered in 2000) has 9,900 hours on the clock. A heavier, US-built 7700 (first registered in 1997) is showing 10,380 hours.

Last, but not least, in the tractor line-up is a (2004) Lamborghini R5.130 (7,710 hours).

Trailers include Kane and Chieftain units; there are silage and dump trailers in the mix, as well as a 16t low-loader. The most noteworthy trailer is a 20ft, 16t Kane ‘Halfpipe’.

Four mowers will go under the hammer, along with a 2,000-gallon Abbey slurry tanker, a four-furrow Kverneland plough and a 10m³ muck spreader.

Parts and components are also up for grabs, along with a sizeable selection of wheels/tyres.

This gallery (below) shows some of the high-profile lots.

