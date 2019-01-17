Major contracting machinery auction looms large in Co. Roscommon
A noteworthy clearance auction – involving a significant fleet of contracting machinery – is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 2.
The auctioneer is Micheal Doyle.
The auction will likely prove a significant talking point, given the number of tractors and machines being offered.
Self-propelled foragers
For example, two self-propelled forage harvesters are listed – a (2006) John Deere 7400 (3,910 engine hours / 2,795 drum hours) and an older (1997) 6710 (3,800 engine hours / 2,760 drum hours).
Four Valtra tractors are on the catalogue.
The newest is a (2012) T161 (5,120 hours). Next up is a (2007) T130 (9,710 hours); followed by an (2002) 8950 (7,330 hours); and an (1997) 8150 (13,900 hours).
Tractor line-up
Alongside the Finnish-built Valtras will be a couple of John Deere tractors. A German-built 6910 (first registered in 2000) has 9,900 hours on the clock. A heavier, US-built 7700 (first registered in 1997) is showing 10,380 hours.
Last, but not least, in the tractor line-up is a (2004) Lamborghini R5.130 (7,710 hours).
Four mowers will go under the hammer, along with a 2,000-gallon Abbey slurry tanker, a four-furrow Kverneland plough and a 10m³ muck spreader.
Parts and components are also up for grabs, along with a sizeable selection of wheels/tyres.
This gallery (below) shows some of the high-profile lots.
