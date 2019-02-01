UCD’s young farmers gear up for ‘Ag Week’

University College Dublin’s (UCD’s) Agricultural Society (AgSoc) members are gearing up for what is said to be the biggest week of the society’s college year.

AgSoc is one of the largest societies in UCD. It was established in 1923 and its primary objective is to provide an opportunity for students, with a common interest, to make friends and build networks while studying at UCD.

AgSoc is renowned for donating substantial sums of money to various charities.

Next week (Monday, February 4 to Friday, Feburary 8) is the highlight of AgSoc’s calendar as the renowned ‘Ag Week’ takes place.

Speaking to AgriLand ahead of the week-long event, the society’s auditor, Michael Geary, explained that Ag Week is “probably the biggest” society week in UCD.

Geary outlined that over 12 events will be taking place throughout the course of the week.

Talent competition;

Live music events;

Traditional music night;

Soccer tournaments;

Tractor run;

Gaelic match (ag science students playing against veterinary students);

Industry discussion . Some of the events taking place include:

The Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association (IMNDA) and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust are the two charities being supported by the society this year.

Geary added the the student body is also supporting the ‘Walk While You Can‘ initiative.