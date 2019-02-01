Pics: Mix of machines revved up for contractor’s auction
A clearance auction – involving a significant fleet of contracting machinery – will take place tomorrow (Saturday, February 2).
The sale is scheduled to kick off at 11:30am near Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. The entries all come from one contracting fleet – namely that of David Connolly.
We've already brought you a preview – in which we focused on the four Valtra/Valmet tractors that were an integral part of this fleet.
Here, in this follow-up article, we focus on the remaining tractors being offered for sale.
This remaining line-up comprises one Case IH, one Lamborghini and two John Deere models.
In each of the three-picture galleries (below), click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.
This Case IH CVX130 (pictured below) is a 2002 model. According to the auctioneer – Micheal Doyle – it’s showing 6,569 hours.
This Lamborghini R5.130 (pictured below) was first registered in 2004. It’s reportedly showing 7,710 hours on its odometer.
This Mannheim-built John Deere 6910 (pictured below) is a 2000 model. The auctioneer says that there are about 9,900 hours on the clock.
This US-built John Deere 7700 (pictured below) dates back to 1997. According to the auctioneer, 10,380 hours have been notched up so far.
Stay tuned to AgriLand for follow-up coverage from this auction.
In the meanwhile, don't forget to check out our other preview.
It focused on the foragers, implements and machinery that are destined to go under the hammer tomorrow.