Pics: Mix of machines revved up for contractor’s auction

A clearance auction – involving a significant fleet of contracting machinery – will take place tomorrow (Saturday, February 2).

The sale is scheduled to kick off at 11:30am near Castlerea, Co. Roscommon. The entries all come from one contracting fleet – namely that of David Connolly.

We’ve already brought you a preview – in which we focused on the four Valtra/Valmet tractors that were an integral part of this fleet.

Here, in this follow-up article, we focus on the remaining tractors being offered for sale.

This remaining line-up comprises one Case IH, one Lamborghini and two John Deere models.

In each of the three-picture galleries (below), click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

This Case IH CVX130 (pictured below) is a 2002 model. According to the auctioneer – Micheal Doyle – it’s showing 6,569 hours.

This Lamborghini R5.130 (pictured below) was first registered in 2004. It’s reportedly showing 7,710 hours on its odometer.

This Mannheim-built John Deere 6910 (pictured below) is a 2000 model. The auctioneer says that there are about 9,900 hours on the clock.

This US-built John Deere 7700 (pictured below) dates back to 1997. According to the auctioneer, 10,380 hours have been notched up so far.

