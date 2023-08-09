Farmers who are considering converting their enterprise to organic farming are being invited to attend an event in Co. Monaghan next week.

The second in a series of organic farm events organised by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) will take place on the lands of Mark Gillanders, Ballinagall, on Thursday, August 17, at 2:00p.m.

Mark, who is a member of the Organic Project Team, has been farming organically since 2009 and operates an organic beef and tillage enterprise.

The farmer will give an outline of the challenges and opportunities he has experienced to date.

Advertisement

Speakers at the event will include representatives from Bord Bia, Teagasc, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), the Organic Trust and the Irish Organic Association (IOA).

“The events are open to all farmers who are considering organic farming as an option. Anyone who is considering entering organic production should attend,” John Curran, IFA Organic Project Team chair, said.

Organic farming

According to Teagasc, the Irish organic sector has experienced “a large influx” of new farmers in recent years.

Over 4,000 farmers are now farming organically, including just over 2,000 who entered conversion in January 2023 following the last round of the €256 million Organic Farming Scheme (OFS).

Advertisement

The scheme is due to open again this autumn for more applicants.

Under the Scheme, a farmer receives per hectare payments as well as a participation payment to cover additional administrative costs annually.

Grant aid for organic farm infrastructure is also available for different organic sub-sectors under the Organic Capital Investment Scheme through the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

Organically managed land currently accounts for around 2.5% of the total utilisable agricultural area (UAA) in the country. This compares with an average of 8.5% across the EU.

The Programme for Government contains a target of reaching 7.5% of land farmed organically.