Orange warning for south and wind alert for country as Elsa approaches

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind warning for one county in the south of the country and extended its Status Yellow warning for Ireland as a whole, as Atlantic storm system Elsa approaches.

Issued this afternoon, Wednesday, December 18, at 2:00pm, the orange alert was issued for Co. Cork and will be valid from 6:00pm this evening until 9:00pm tonight.

According to the national meteorological office, a small deepening depression, associated with the Atlantic storm system Elsa, will track northwards close to the Atlantic seaboard this evening.

Strong southerly winds veering south-west will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80kph with gusts of up to 120kph for a short time.

Meanwhile, the Status Yellow wind warning issued yesterday for the country as a whole was been extended; initially a 12-hour warning, the alert came into effect at 12:00pm today. It will now remain in place until 3:00am tomorrow morning.

Advertisement

South-east winds, later veering southerly. will gust 90-110kph today. Winds will peak this evening and tonight, Met Éireann warns, while stronger winds are possible in west and south-west coastal areas.

Finally, a Status Yellow rainfall warning remains in place for eight counties.

Issued for counties: Carlow; Kilkenny; Wexford; Wicklow; Cork; Kerry; Tipperary; and Waterford, the warning came into effect at 4:00am this morning. It will expire at 7:00pm this evening.

In affected counties, heavy rain will push northeastwards today with rainfall accumulations of 30-40mm expected as well as the risk of localised flooding.