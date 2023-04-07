With the field work season about to start in earnest, every farmer and contractor must make safety a priority.

And they must also think of others – particularly children – who are off school at the present time.

There is a hope that, in some parts of the country at least, the rain may well relent over the coming days.

If this is the case, it will be akin to a starter dropping the flag at a Grand Prix racing event. Our fields and rural roads will be filled with machinery, working flat out.

Safety first

Yes crops have to be planted, fields have to be rolled and fertiliser sown. But does it all have to be done at such a break-neck pace?

Let’s be honest, modern farm machinery items are extremely efficient and sophisticated pieces of ‘kit’.

However, when put in the wrong hands or used by people who are extremely tired – the result of just too many continuous hours at the coal face – accidents may occur.

All it takes is one unthinking moment for a tragedy to take place. Nothing can replace the loss of a human life or the devastation caused by a serious accident.

Children at home over the school holidays are an added health and safety risk at this time of the year. Naturally, they are inquisitive young people and could pop up anywhere in a yard or a field without any notice at all.

Everything in life is about balance. Irrespective of how busy they are, farmers and contractors should take the rest periods they need.

Apart from increasing the risk of serious accident, tiredness will also reduce operator efficiently dramatically.

Vintage machinery

The subject of safety within the farming industry also brings to mind the increasing number of vintage tractors that can now be seen on our country roads.

Don’t get me wrong. They are all spectacularly striking and the owners have, no doubt, spent many long hours restoring them. However, I have recently noticed a number of drivers out for a spin with a young child sitting on their laps.

This is sheer madness in my view. Not one of the tractors had a cab fitted and all it would take is one unguarded moment for the child to slip and fall off.

No doubt this practice is illegal and, if not, it should be made so immediately. It doesn’t matter how short the journey is. Children should not be allowed on tractors of this type. The risk is just too great.

The statistics confirm that farming is one of the most dangerous professions to be involved in. Both machinery and livestock constitute a serious health and safety hazard. So why add to the risk by cutting corners and taking senseless chances?