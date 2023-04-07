Met Éireann is forecasting mixed weather for the bank holiday weekend with hazy sunshine and patches of drizzle expected throughout the country, although temperatures are expected to hover between 5 and 13 degrees.

There will be a generally dry start to the bank holiday weekend today (Friday, April 7), with hazy sunshine and the odd chance of an isolated shower. Temperatures are forecast to linger around 11 to 15 degrees with moderate winds across the west of the country.

The fresh weather will continue into the night, but the national forecaster states that patches of drizzle are possible in the west and southwest, when temperatures will fall down to somewhere between 2 and 8 degrees.

The winds will pick up during the night as well right across the country, making it the coldest in Leinster and Ulster.

Saturday

The forecast is similar for tomorrow (April ), with hazy sunshine expected, although it will become cloudier over the west of the country, and patches of light rain may come in around coastal areas.

Daytime temperatures are expected to be the same as today, hovering between 11 and 15 degrees during the day.

Temperatures will fall to about 6 to 10 degrees as night time comes, when moderate winds will also pick up in the south east.

Easter Sunday

People can expect a mixed morning on Easter Sunday (April 9), when the east of the country will enjoy largely dry conditions, but it will be cloudy in the west with scattered showers.

Met Éireann has forecast that these conditions will move eastwards throughout the day before the rain becomes heavier in the evening, although this will then clear to bring a drier night.

Highest temperatures will be between 10 and 13 degrees with “moderate to fresh south to south west wind”, according to the forecaster.

Monday

Wet weather will take over on Easter Monday (April 10), when there will be widespread showers, some of which will be heavy with a chance of hail and thunder. However, it won’t be too cold, with temperatures expected to remain between 5 and 8 degrees and moderate south west winds.

Heading into the night, the showers will become confined to the northern and coastal areas of the country. Temperatures will be lower than the weekend, dropping to between 1 and 4 degrees, with light to moderate winds.

Looking ahead to next week, Met Éireann has said its expected to be generally unsettled with some potential for wet and windy weather.